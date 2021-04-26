Analysts Expect Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to announce sales of $59.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.85 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $59.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $246.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $253.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $276.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boingo Wireless.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIFI shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

WIFI stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.37 million, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth about $540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 107,557 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $8,965,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.