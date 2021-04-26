Analysts Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $5.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.89.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $98.68 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

