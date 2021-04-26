Analysts Expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities analysts expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to report sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. Neovasc reported sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year sales of $3.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.73 million, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $30.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

NVCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCN stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

