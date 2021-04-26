Analysts Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.88 Million

Analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report sales of $166.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.00 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $122.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $857.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $812.28 million to $883.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on PRPL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

PRPL stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -115.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $2,254,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $903,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.