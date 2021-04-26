Analysts Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.88 Million

Analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report sales of $166.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.00 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $122.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $857.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $812.28 million to $883.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.
PRPL stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -115.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $2,254,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $903,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Purple Innovation Company Profile
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.
