Analysts Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.38 Billion

Analysts expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will post sales of $14.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $15.61 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $16.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year sales of $80.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.42 billion to $85.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $90.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.62 billion to $94.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

Shares of BA stock opened at $238.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.35. The company has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

