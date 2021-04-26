Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Brokerages predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Transcat posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.90. 81 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,779. Transcat has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $371.56 million, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Transcat during the fourth quarter worth $1,362,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Transcat by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth about $256,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

