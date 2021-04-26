Analysts Expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,260. The company has a market cap of $185.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

