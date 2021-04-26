Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.00.

TSE ABX opened at C$27.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.65. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$23.63 and a 12-month high of C$41.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.