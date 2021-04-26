Analysts Issue Forecasts for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.24. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.01 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

HCA opened at $202.50 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $205.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock valued at $20,526,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

