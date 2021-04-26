Analysts Issue Forecasts for Metro Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Metro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Metro to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.89.

TSE:MRU opened at C$57.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$57.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. Metro has a 1-year low of C$52.63 and a 1-year high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Metro’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

