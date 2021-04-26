Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 49,680 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 282.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,438,580. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

