Analysts Offer Predictions for Amalgamated Financial Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Amalgamated Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

AMAL stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 116,459 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,378 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000.

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

