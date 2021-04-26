Analysts Offer Predictions for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($4.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($4.68). The business had revenue of C$116.54 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$37.96 and a 12-month high of C$49.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

