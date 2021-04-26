Analysts Offer Predictions for BOK Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.76.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $89.22 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

