Analysts Offer Predictions for Invesque Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invesque in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Invesque alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Invesque from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

TSE IVQ opened at C$3.78 on Monday. Invesque has a 12 month low of C$1.92 and a 12 month high of C$4.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.72. The company has a market cap of C$211.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.91.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($1.07). The company had revenue of C$70.88 million during the quarter.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.