Analysts Offer Predictions for NGEx Resources Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:JOS)

NGEx Resources Inc. (TSE:JOS) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NGEx Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of NGEx Resources in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

