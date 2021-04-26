Analysts Offer Predictions for Wintrust Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.63. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $77.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.