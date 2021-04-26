Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 26th (AAPL, ACBI, ACM, AEE, AEP, AFRM, AIZ, ALEC, ALL, ALLE)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $158.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $102.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $170.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $149.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $59.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $104.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $281.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $262.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $321.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $162.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $128.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $171.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $330.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $343.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $68.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $36.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $82.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $380.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $107.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $171.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $157.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $183.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $90.00 to $102.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $770.00 to $730.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $46.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $183.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $207.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $101.00 to $113.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $300.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $95.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $201.00 to $219.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $150.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $159.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $108.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $78.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $89.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $170.00 to $237.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $330.00 to $371.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $4.50 to $5.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $146.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $205.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $238.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $140.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $158.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $225.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $106.00 to $114.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $245.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $224.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $246.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $56.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $165.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $150.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $35.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $240.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $38.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $260.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $125.00 to $130.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $360.00 to $380.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $286.00 to $349.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $61.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $122.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $180.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 69 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 67 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $204.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $660.00 to $750.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $412.00 to $418.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $402.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $170.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $538.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $87.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $147.00 to $164.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $161.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) was given a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $132.00 to $142.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $61.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by Stephens from $190.00 to $195.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $178.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by Argus from $173.00 to $203.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $192.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $190.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $179.00 to $210.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $390.00 to $405.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by Argus from $157.00 to $193.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $193.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $165.00 to $188.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $165.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $150.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $175.00 to $190.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $350.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $101.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $477.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $28.00 to $30.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €101.00 ($118.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $321.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $122.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $312.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $34.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $62.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $340.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $8.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $145.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $43.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $79.00 to $89.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $145.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $203.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho to $820.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Stephens from $86.00 to $93.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $258.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $250.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €270.00 ($317.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $253.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $290.00 to $340.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $85.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $124.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $266.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $76.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

