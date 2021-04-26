Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Chubb (CB)

Chubb (NYSE: CB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/12/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $178.00 to $187.00.

3/18/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE CB traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.03. 1,430,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.46. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Chubb by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

