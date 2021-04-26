Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Chubb (CB)

Chubb (NYSE: CB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/19/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 4/12/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 3/31/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $178.00 to $187.00.
- 3/18/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE CB traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.03. 1,430,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.46. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Chubb by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
