Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Duke Energy (DUK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $96.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Duke Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Duke Energy is a premier utility service provider which projects to spend capital in the range of $65-$75 billion including transmission investments, during 2025-2029. It has lowered its carbon emissions by over 40% since 2005. Going ahead, it plans to at least double its portfolio of renewables by 2025 and projects an aggressive clean energy investment plan of $59 billion for the next 5 years. The company has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the pandemic has been affecting the company’s operations and will continue to do so in the near future. In particular, its earnings suffered on account of load, waived fees and COVID costs, net of deferrals, due to COVID-19 outbreak. Its unfavorable financial ratios reflect that the company may face difficulty in paying off its debt obligations, at least in the near term.”

4/14/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $96.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $101.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $101.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

DUK opened at $99.85 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Duke Energy Co alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.