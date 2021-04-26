Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Gain Therapeutics (GANX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GANX) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2021 – Gain Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Gain Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutics to treat rare genetic and neurological disorders caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. The company through its in-licensed proprietary Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform, discovers novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins, identifies proprietary binding sites, and restores protein folding.

