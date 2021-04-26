Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: SIEGY) recently:

4/21/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/13/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/12/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/9/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/30/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

3/29/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/17/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

3/9/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.05. 61,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,276. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $87.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

