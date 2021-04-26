Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $65.00.

4/19/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

4/16/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

4/9/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $52.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/18/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/8/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

