Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Capital One Financial (COF)

4/20/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Robust card business, online-banking operations and a solid liquidity position are likely to continue aiding profits. Addiitonally, as consumers gradually regain confidence in the economic recovery, there is likely to be a gradual rise in the demand for consumer loans, which might support non-interest income growth. Further, strategic inorganic expansion initiatives will keep supporting Capital One's profits. However, near-zero interest rates are likely to continue hurting margins and the top line to an extent in the near term. Deteriorating credit quality makes us apprehensive. Elevated expenses might hurt profitability.”

3/11/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $135.68 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $137.75. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

