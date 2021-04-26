Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/11/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

3/2/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magellan Midstream boasts of an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including the country's largest petroleum infrastructure network, which generate stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The partnership, which displays an impressive history of rewarding investors, expects to generate distributable cash flow of more than $1 billion this year. However, Magellan Midstream is grappling with weak refined products demand on account of the worldwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. Further, a flurry of project cancellation has made investors worried about the partnership’s growth prospects. As it is, Magellan Midstream is reeling under high and deteriorating leverage, which restricts its financial freedom. As such, investors interested in the partnership are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $49.91.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners LP alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.