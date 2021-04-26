Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF):

4/20/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/15/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/14/2021 – Synchrony Financial is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/8/2021 – Synchrony Financial is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.59. 205,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,539,270. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,964,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

