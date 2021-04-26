Analysts Set Expectations for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$66.85 million for the quarter.

98532 has a 12 month low of C$12.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

