Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 26th (ADCT, ADS, ALL, ARI, ASML, AXP, BBI, CCI, GPC, HCSG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 26th:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

Get ADC Therapeutics SA alerts:

adidas (FRA:ADS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $158.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $131.00.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.