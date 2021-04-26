Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 26th (ADCT, ADS, ALL, ARI, ASML, AXP, BBI, CCI, GPC, HCSG)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 26th:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

adidas (FRA:ADS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $158.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $131.00.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.