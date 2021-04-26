Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 26th (AXTA, DDAIF, GRA, HWC, PFPT, PIRS, PLXS, REMYY, TATYY, TRIL)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 26th:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a positive rating. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results reflect rise in revenues and provision benefits. Strategic expansion efforts, and solid loans and deposit balances position the company well for the future. However, near-zero interest rates are expected to continue hurting net interest margin (NIM) growth to some extent in the near term. Also, continuously increasing costs, mainly due to technology enhancement efforts, might hurt profits. The company's significant exposure to risky loan portfolios remains a near-term woe. Nevertheless, its efficient capital deployments indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it will likely continue enhancing shareholder value.”

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plexus reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Revenues grew driven by higher Americas and Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) revenues. Plexus won 42 manufacturing contracts during the quarter, worth $284 million in annualized revenues. Moreover, earnings benefited from the gross margin expansion, driven by significant fixed cost leverage. Further, global expansion, new program wins and expanding manufacturing opportunities hold promise. The company’s growing footprint in healthcare is a key catalyst. Although strength in Healthcare/Life Sciences, semi-cap and defense is a positive, volatile end-markets remain a headwind for Plexus’ top-line growth, at least in the near term. Shares of Plexus have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jonestrading. Jonestrading currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a mixed rating to a positive rating.

