Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ally Financial (ALLY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/14/2021 – Ally Financial is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Ally Financial is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/8/2021 – Ally Financial is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.65. 87,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,209. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Get Ally Financial Inc alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.