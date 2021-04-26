Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Anglo American (AAL)

Anglo American (LON: AAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Anglo American had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up GBX 67.50 ($0.88) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,199.50 ($41.80). 995,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,443. The company has a market cap of £43.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,304.20 ($17.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,236 ($42.28). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,957.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,521.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total value of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Insiders have acquired 519 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,903 in the last ninety days.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

