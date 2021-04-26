Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CGI (GIB)

CGI (NYSE: GIB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/23/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $106.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – CGI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

4/19/2021 – CGI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

4/12/2021 – CGI was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2021 – CGI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

3/10/2021 – CGI was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2021 – CGI was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE GIB opened at $85.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $87.31.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in CGI by 18.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in CGI in the third quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

