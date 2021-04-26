Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Comerica (CMA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Comerica (NYSE: CMA):

4/20/2021 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/13/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $63.00 to $74.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $74.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. Comerica's prospects look promising as revenues and efficiency initiatives are likely to boost financials in the quarters ahead. Despite low rates, rising loans and deposits balance is expected to bolster revenues. Controlled expenses are also a tailwind for bottom-line growth. Also, backed by decent liquidity position, the company is less exposed to defaults in case of any downturn. Involvement in steady capital deployment activities in order to enhance shareholders' value is encouraging. However, lack of diversification in loans and geographical footprint pose concerns for the company.”

3/8/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $67.00 to $72.00.

3/5/2021 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/3/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $70.45 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.83.

Get Comerica Incorporated alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.