Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS: BVRDF) recently:

4/26/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/26/2021 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/23/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/23/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/23/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/23/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/9/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/25/2021 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/22/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

3/16/2021 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

3/12/2021 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

3/1/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/1/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/26/2021 – Bureau Veritas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bureau Veritas stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 535. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas SA has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

