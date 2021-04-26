Analyzing Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) & Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Battalion Oil and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -102.98% -1.79% -0.82% Southwestern Energy -127.97% 13.06% 3.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Battalion Oil and Southwestern Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Southwestern Energy 2 8 5 0 2.20

Southwestern Energy has a consensus target price of $4.22, suggesting a potential upside of 4.22%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Battalion Oil and Southwestern Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southwestern Energy $3.04 billion 0.90 $891.00 million $0.61 6.64

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Battalion Oil on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 217,296 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 571,922 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,990 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 2,437 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

