Analyzing eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of eGain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for eGain and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 2 3 0 2.60 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

eGain currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.82%. Given eGain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eGain is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Risk & Volatility

eGain has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.17, meaning that its share price is 517% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eGain and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $72.73 million 4.33 $7.21 million $0.24 42.21 Data443 Risk Mitigation $1.45 million 7.88 -$610,000.00 N/A N/A

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Profitability

This table compares eGain and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 10.77% 24.89% 9.64% Data443 Risk Mitigation -960.19% N/A -261.93%

Summary

eGain beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors. The company's suite includes various applications for digital interaction, knowledge management, and AI-based process guidance. It also provides integrated analytics for contact centers and digital properties to measure, manage, and optimize resources. In addition, the company offers subscription services and customer support services; and consulting, implementation, and training services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy business in the United States. The company offers ARALOC, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices; DATAEXPRESS, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product for various organizations; ArcMail, an email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; ClassiDocs, a data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance; ClassiDocs for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and DataExpress Open platform, a secure managed file transfer solutions for open platforms. It also provides Data443 Global Privacy Manager, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform; Resilient Access, which enables fine-grained access controls across myriad platforms; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; the CCPA Framework WordPress plugin that enables organizations of various sizes to comply with the CCPA privacy framework; FileFacets, a Software-as-a-Service platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; the GDPR Framework WordPress plugin, which enables organizations to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks; and IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

