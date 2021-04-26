Analyzing Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Marin Software has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.6% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Cars.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -35.32% -72.16% -29.75% Cars.com -151.54% 17.78% 7.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marin Software and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Cars.com 0 2 6 0 2.75

Cars.com has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.98%. Given Cars.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Marin Software.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and Cars.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $49.04 million 0.35 -$12.41 million N/A N/A Cars.com $606.68 million 1.50 -$445.32 million $1.45 9.30

Marin Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cars.com.

Summary

Cars.com beats Marin Software on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

