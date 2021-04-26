Analyzing New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) & Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust N/A -27.19% -4.80% Vornado Realty Trust 6.43% 2.31% 0.80%

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $694.61 million 2.50 $173.74 million $0.64 7.16 Vornado Realty Trust $1.92 billion 4.53 $3.15 billion $3.49 13.04

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.3% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for New York Mortgage Trust and Vornado Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29 Vornado Realty Trust 4 2 2 0 1.75

New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.58%. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.83%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Risk and Volatility

New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. New York Mortgage Trust pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. New York Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Vornado Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats New York Mortgage Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.