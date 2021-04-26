Analyzing Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) & PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLDT has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A PLDT 14.72% 22.98% 4.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Singapore Telecommunications and PLDT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A PLDT 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of PLDT shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and PLDT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Telecommunications $12.06 billion 2.59 $783.60 million N/A N/A PLDT $3.32 billion 1.74 $434.65 million $2.28 11.70

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than PLDT.

Dividends

Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. PLDT pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. PLDT pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PLDT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PLDT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PLDT beats Singapore Telecommunications on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments.The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc. operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions. It also provides information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, the company offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; and full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. Further, it sells Wi-Fi access equipment; and distributes Filipino channels and content. As of December 31, 2020, it had 72,933,839 mobile broadband subscribers; 3,042,815 fixed line subscribers; and 3,090,118 fixed wireless broadband subscribers. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.