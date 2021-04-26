Analyzing Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) and Linx (NYSE:LINX)

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) and Linx (NYSE:LINX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Linx shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Slack Technologies has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linx has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Slack Technologies and Linx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies 1 16 3 0 2.10 Linx 2 4 1 0 1.86

Slack Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $40.78, indicating a potential downside of 4.61%. Linx has a consensus target price of $5.73, indicating a potential downside of 18.45%. Given Slack Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Slack Technologies is more favorable than Linx.

Profitability

This table compares Slack Technologies and Linx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies -42.73% -39.14% -17.81% Linx -0.39% 0.82% 0.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Slack Technologies and Linx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies $630.42 million 39.07 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -30.11 Linx $191.54 million 6.94 $9.85 million $0.05 140.40

Linx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Slack Technologies. Slack Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Linx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Slack Technologies beats Linx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Linx Company Profile

Linx S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions. The company also provides telecommunication services, such as transmission of voice, data, image, and sound through services of network and circuit, telephony, and other systems, including the Internet. In addition, it offers technical support, advisory, and training services; and operates cloud platform. Further, the company develops and sells POS, automation software, and electronic payment solutions, as well as promotion engine for retail chains in the principal Latin American markets. Additionally, it offers Software as a Service solutions for micro and small retailers; and ERP solutions and services for footwear retail. The company was formerly known as LMI S.A. and changed its name to Linx S.A. in September 2004. Linx S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

