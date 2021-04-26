Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Anglo American Platinum stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.25. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.15. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $155.16.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.