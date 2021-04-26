Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Anglo American Platinum stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.25. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.15. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $155.16.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.