Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,723 ($35.58).

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 510 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, with a total value of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Insiders acquired a total of 519 shares of company stock worth $1,421,903 over the last quarter.

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,183 ($41.59) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,957.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,521.44. The stock has a market cap of £43.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,304.20 ($17.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,236 ($42.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

