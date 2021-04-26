Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $31.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

