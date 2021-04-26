Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,529 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after purchasing an additional 830,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $41.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

