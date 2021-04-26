Anoncoin (ANC) Market Cap Hits $431,478.28

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 41.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $431,478.28 and approximately $1,014.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 70.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

