Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,698,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $380.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.48.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

