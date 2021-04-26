Antiample Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Antiample coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Antiample has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $1,800.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00065167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.23 or 0.00742685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00094397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.82 or 0.07775559 BTC.

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

