AntiMatter Reaches Market Cap of $19.38 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $19.38 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00003808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00064513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00062305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.03 or 0.00742149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.66 or 0.07370494 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars.

