Anyswap Price Tops $2.12 on Top Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. Anyswap has a market cap of $39.44 million and approximately $684,943.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00003933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00062236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.43 or 0.00283310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.99 or 0.00992525 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.86 or 0.00724631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,781.00 or 0.99961655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

