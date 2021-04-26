APA (NASDAQ:APA) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.18 on Monday. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that APA will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in APA by 1,871.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in APA by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 118,767 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 312,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

